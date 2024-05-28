Residents stage road roko in Namakkal

Residents of Anangur near Tiruchengode staged a road protest on Tuesday demanding speed breakers and a burial ground.

More than 400 people reside in Anna Nagar, Anangur, near Tiruchengode. Frequent closures of the local railway gate have led vehicles to speed through the area, resulting in numerous accidents. On Monday, Chinnasamy (63), a resident of the locality, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road and died on the spot. Due to the lack of a burial ground, his body was cremated in a mobile crematorium on Tuesday.

In response, over 100 people gathered on Tuesday evening to block the Tiruchengode-Veppadi Road, demanding speed breakers near the railway gate and a burial ground. Veppadai police and revenue officials arrived at the scene and assured the residents that their demands would be addressed. Following this assurance, the residents ended their protest after two hours.