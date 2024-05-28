GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Residents stage road roko in Namakkal

Published - May 28, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Anangur near Tiruchengode staged a road protest on Tuesday demanding speed breakers and a burial ground.

More than 400 people reside in Anna Nagar, Anangur, near Tiruchengode. Frequent closures of the local railway gate have led vehicles to speed through the area, resulting in numerous accidents. On Monday, Chinnasamy (63), a resident of the locality, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road and died on the spot. Due to the lack of a burial ground, his body was cremated in a mobile crematorium on Tuesday.

In response, over 100 people gathered on Tuesday evening to block the Tiruchengode-Veppadi Road, demanding speed breakers near the railway gate and a burial ground. Veppadai police and revenue officials arrived at the scene and assured the residents that their demands would be addressed. Following this assurance, the residents ended their protest after two hours.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.