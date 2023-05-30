ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage road roko against illegal sale of liquor in their locality in Erode

May 30, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of SSP Nagar in Erode claim that liquor is sold illegally in a house in their area. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Condemning the sale of liquor illegally at a house in their area, residents of SSP Nagar in ward 9 staged a road roko here on Tuesday.

Over 500 households are located in the area that has no Tasmac outlet. The residents said that an elderly couple, residing there for many years, were selling liquor illegally. They said that many consumed liquor in the house and used to squat on the road causing inconvenience to other residents.

They said they had submitted petitions to the district administration and the police many times. But no action was taken so far. On Monday, the residents warned the couple not to sell liquor there, but, they continued on Tuesday also. Hence, they were forced to stage the protest, the residents said.

Over 30 residents blocked the road and police personnel held talks with them and pacified them. Later, the police raided the house and seized seven liquor bottles and held inquiries with the couple.

