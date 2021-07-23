Residents stage protest demanding land

The residents of MGR Nagar protested in front of Salem Collectorate on Monday demanding alternative land as the place they were staying was taken over by railway authorities.

In their petition, the residents said that they were residing on railway land at Vellakalpatti, near Omalur here. The petitioners complained that revenue and railway authorities issued notices to them in 2019 and asked them to vacate the land in 10 days. However, officials demolished their houses after the notice period and revenue officials then reportedly told the residents that they would be provided with alternative land.

The petitioners complained that they were not provided with any land for the past two years and urged the district administration to take necessary measures in this regard.