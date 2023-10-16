ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage protest demanding basic amenities in Udhagamandalam

October 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Ward 4 in Mel Kalhatti in Hullathy village staged a protest and blocked Kalhatti ghat road for over an hour on Monday demanding basic amenities.

The residents stated that they did not have proper drinking water facilities and that the houses damaged during the recent spells of rain had not been repaired by the local civic body. They alleged that despite repeated complaints to both the local body and the district administration, no action had been taken to redress their grievances.

They said that among other facilities, the community hall was in a dilapidated state and that due to lack of proper roads, they were finding it difficult to rush sick people to the hospital.

The police and officials from the district administration rushed to the spot and held talks with the residents. They promised that their complaints would be redressed soon following which the residents dispersed.

