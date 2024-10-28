GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents stage protest against HR&CE Department’s move to collect rent in Erode

Published - October 28, 2024 07:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The protesters staged a roadblock on the Erode–Bhavani Road near Perumalmalai in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The protesters staged a roadblock on the Erode–Bhavani Road near Perumalmalai in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Over 50 residents staged a road blockade on the Erode–Bhavani main road near Perumalmalai on Monday, opposing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department’s decision to collect rent from them for living on temple land.

The protestors, primarily Sri Lankan repatriates who have lived on the land for 60 years, stated that around 200 families, as well as 80 Arunthathiyar community families, have resided there under government allotment. They argued that the HR&CE Department’s rent demands go against the original arrangements allowing them to settle there.

The residents warned of a larger protest if further pressure to pay rent continues. The police intervened, and after discussions, the protest was called off within 30 minutes.

October 28, 2024

