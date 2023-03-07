Residents stage protest against guidelines issued for conduct of temple festival in Salem

March 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Residents of Pallapatti staged a road roko here on Monday night protesting against the guidelines issued for the conduct of local Mariamman Temple festival..

The temple comes under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department. Last week, a clash took place between two groups (the old and new festival committees) in conducting the Masi festival. Later, both sides lodged complaints with the Pallapatti police. Following a tension in the locality, police were deployed to avert any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, a peace meeting was conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) C. Vishnuvardhini. In the meeting, both sides were firm about conducting the festival. Following this, the RDO instructed HR and CE department to fix the date and time for celebrating only Pongal as part of the festival. The RDO also instructed the police department to monitor the festival and ensure it was celebrated in a peaceful manner.

Based on the RDO’s instructions, the HR and CE department announced the Pongal festival to be celebrated in the temple on Wednesday (March 8) but no permission was given to conduct other events. Following the HR and CE orders, on Monday night, more than 500 people gathered before the temple and staged a road roko on Three Roads Junction. The protest continued for more than one hour.

On information, Pallapatti police and the Revenue Department rushed to the spot and held discussions with the residents. The residents were urged to conduct various events, like in the past, during the festival. After talks, the Revenue officials accepted to conduct events as usual, except for firing crackers and conducting a dance programme. Based on this assurance, the residents withdrew their protest. Following the road roko, traffic hit the locality for more than two hours in the night.