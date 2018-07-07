Residents stage protest against delay in allotment of TNSCB tenements

More than 50 residents who were evicted from Valankulam Tank bund a couple of years ago staged a protest on Friday demanding early allotment of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements that were promised to them.

A few residents, speaking on condition of anonymity on behalf of those evicted, said that when they attempted to rebuild thatched roof houses on the tank bund after meeting Coimbatore Corporation officials, the police removed them from the place.

They went to meet the Corporation officials because there was considerable delay in allotment of houses. The Board and Corporation officials evicted them a few years ago and gave token (allotment orders) in November last year.

At the time of getting the orders, they had paid ₹21,000 to the Board. Considering that the evicted families fell under the below poverty line and it was a huge sum, the Board and Corporation officials should have allotted them houses at the earliest.

The financial burden of now having a house of their own and living in rented houses or at the mercy of relatives was becoming increasingly difficult by the day, the residents said.

Based on assurances from the Corporation officials they had deferred their plans for more protests till Tuesday. The Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan also spoke to them, promising to sort out the issue by Tuesday.

If nothing positive turns out on the day, they would stage a road roko, the residents added.