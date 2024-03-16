ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage a protest against STP in Salem

March 16, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Edanganasalai picketed the Salem Collectorate against setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP) in their locality on Saturday. More than 200 people from Edanganasalai gathered before the Salem Collectorate and went to submit a petition to the District Collector. But the police prevented them. At that time, PMK functionaries led by Salem West MLA R. Arul arrived at the spot and spoke to the protesters. The police and revenue officials also talked with them. Following the talks, the police allowed five people to submit the petition, and later the residents disbursed. The residents warned of a big protest if the STP works were not prevented in their locality.

