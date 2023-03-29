Residents seek streetlights on Bharathiar Road, interior lanes

March 29, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Maniyakaranpalayam area under Ward 19 of the Corporation has sought streetlights to ensure better road safety, drains in a few locations and cleaning of ditches.

A vendor on Bharathiar Road said, “The traffic gets intense in the evenings given that this is a main road and there are several outlets around here. There are no lanes or medians here, so vehicles ply haphazardly. I have been selling watermelons here only since last year. But I’ve witnessed many incidents where motorists nearly run into pedestrians or other vehicles. The shopkeepers or their customers park their vehicles, often with crates full of items, by the roadside, adding to the problem. Considering people’s safety, the Bharathiar Road needs streetlights.”

Rajamani (50), a resident of Poosaripalayam in the Ward, said, “Further, the interior areas such as Poosaripalayam, Velavan Nagar, Venkatasamy Nagar and the lanes behind the Amma Unavagam also need streetlights.”

An engineer in the Corporation said they had not received complaints regarding streetlights so far and that, the matter will be addressed immediately. “Streetlights with LED bulbs will be erected after assessment,” he added.

Sanitation

Ms. Rajamani added, “My family has been residing here for generations. Stormwater drains and ditches here are cleaned only once a month, or after we request an official residing in this area. They used to clean it often a few years ago.”

“Some of the locals from Elango Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Balaji Nagar, petitioned the Corporation a few weeks ago stating that they lack drains for over 30 years,” she said.

Another Corporation official, requesting anonymity, said, “A tender was rolled out recently to pooling private agencies for desilting the drains on both sides of the major roads. The drains are cleaned up regularly by sanitary workers up to two feet. Any delay will be checked.”

“In the other areas, the slope is uneven and are low-lying. Hence, controlling water flow would be a challenge. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap recently visited the ward and instructed officials to conduct a feasibility study to identify an alternative route for the drains.”

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, the councillor of the ward, inspected the ongoing 2.5-km road-laying works under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIP 2022-2023) worth ₹99 lakh in Nehru Nagar on Wednesday with Corporation officials.

She also reviewed the stormwater drain work in Kalpana layout at a cost of ₹25 lakh. She requested the civic officials to renovate the park in the area immediately. On March 20, she also checked the pipeline work under the SUEZ project, that is nearing completion in Nehru Nagar.