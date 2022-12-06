Residents seek resumption of Animal Birth Control programme in Erode city

December 06, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The residents have urged the Erode Corporation to resume the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme that has remained halted for many years now.

The residents in many of the 60 wards in the Corporation limits said that the stray dog problem was not restricted to a few areas, but across the city. They claimed that the population of stray dogs had increased twofold in the past few years. “Earlier, stray dogs could be seen in large numbers near garbage bins, meat stalls, outside hotels and at street corners. Now each street has a minimum of five to 10 dogs,” said T. Balasubramaniam, a resident of Chinnamuthu Main Street.

While the civic body officials said that the exact number of stray dogs in the city was not available, a veterinarian said that the population could be over 35,000. He stressed on the need for a detailed study and the effective implementation of the ABC programme,

Though the ABC programme was started in a shelter home at Solar in 2010, it stopped after a few years. “The shelter home with pre-and-post operative ward remains unutilised for over four years now,” said a resident of Solar.

The residents alleged that the civic body was not serious about controlling the stray dog population. They wanted the ABC programme to be handled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu that an NGO would be roped in and the ABC programme would be resumed.