Residents seek more bins, regular disposal of garbage

Indiscriminate dumping of garbage on Vaikalmedu Road in 46 Pudur Panchayat in Modakurichi Union is a cause of concern for the residents who want adequate bins placed in the area and garbage cleared regularly.

The area is located on the city outskirts where many residential colonies, including Ram Nagar, EB Nagar, Sri Nagar, Karumbarai and Amman Nagar with over 1,200 houses are located. The road serves as a link road to connect with Solar and Vellalapalayam.

Absence of adequate bins forced the residents to dump waste on the road, presenting a pathetic sight, said Palanisamy, a resident. He said door-to-door garbage collection was ineffective and the residents packed the garbage in plastic covers and drop them on the road.

The residents pointed out that only a few bins were present in the area that had over 50 houses on each street. “The garbage collected from houses are dumped on the road and is cleared once in a month,” said Kavitha, another resident. She said the residents from other areas too found it easy to drop the garbage on the road.

Many residents said that the number of households in the area was increasing much every year and wanted solid waste management effectively implemented. “Sometimes, it takes months to clear the accumulated garbage,” said another resident.