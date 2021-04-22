Residents seek land to build houses

UDHAGAMANDALAM

22 April 2021 04:08 IST

They demand a 20-acre govt. land

Residents of Surendar Nagar near Emerald got together to voice their opposition on Wednesday to plans by the district administration to build houses for people living in temporary relief shelters and surrounding areas.

According to the police, the residents had been petitioning the district administration demanding that a 20-acre piece of government land be allotted to them as private patta so that they can build houses.

However, on Tuesday, preparations were made to build houses for people still living in temporary relief shelters where they had been staying for more than two years, and also for people from surrounding areas.

Officials from the revenue department in Kundah rushed to the spot and held talks with them, assuring them that no pattas were being allotted, and that there were only plans to build houses for people in need of permanent housing.

The officials also said that residents of Surendar Nagar could also apply for houses to be built in the area. The crowd dispersed after assurances from officials.