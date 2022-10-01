Residents seek land patta in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 01, 2022 18:35 IST

Police officials holding talks with residents of Periya Soragai at the Salem Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Periya Soragai staged a protest at the Salem Collectorate on Saturday demanding land patta.

More than 50 Dalit families from Periya Soragai came to the Collectorate with mats, pillows, and stoves. The villagers told reporters they had been residing at Periya Soragai for more than 50 years. They petitioned seeking land patta and recently, officials decided to provide land for them at Bhoomireddipatti. Some of the villagers opposed giving land to them.

Following this, the officials identified land at Sriranganur, and two days ago, they measured the land. At that time, some of the local villagers opposed providing land patta for them and warned them to face dire consequences if patta were provided to them. “Till we receive land patta and get protection, we will stay at the Collectorate,” they said.

The police and revenue officials held talks with them and assured them that they would look into their demands following which they withdrew their protest.

