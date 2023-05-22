ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seek flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ammapet junction on Salem-Chennai NH

May 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Aerial view of the Salem-Chennai National Highway near Seelanaickenpatti in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The residents of Erumapalayam, Sanniyasigundu, and Kumaragiri have urged the State and Union Governments to construct a flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ammapet Junction on the Salem-Chennai National Highway.

Thousands of vehicles from Salem, Erode, and Namakkal ply on the highway on a daily basis to reach Chennai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Attur. Crossing the highway is a Herculean task for the people residing in Erumapalayam, Sanniyasigundu, Theedir Nagar, Subash Chandra Bose Nagar, Kumaragiri, Kuttikaradu, Pudhupettai, Namamalai, and Ceylon Colony — localities situated on either side of the Salem-Chennai National Highway.

R. Chandru, a resident of Sanniyasigundu, claims that the stretch from Seelanickenpatti to Ganesh College at Ammapet Junction witnesses 10 accidents every month. Following the accidents, barricades were erected at vantage points, but accidents have not reduced. In the absence of light facility, elderly people struggle to cross the highway during night hours, he says.

M. Vivek of Erumapalayam says that many private schools, college, and government offices such as the Regional Transport Office, Sub-Registrar Office, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited office are situated along the highway. For the benefit of students, office-goers, and common people, the State and Union Governments must construct a flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ganesh College and plan pedestrian crossings at Kumaragiri Junction, Erumapalayam Junction, and Sanniyasigundu Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) staged a demonstration in front of the Salem Collectorate seeking a flyover.

According to the Highways Department officials, the grievances of the residents have been taken to the notice of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US