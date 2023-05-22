Residents seek flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ammapet junction on Salem-Chennai NH

May 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Salem

The residents of Erumapalayam, Sanniyasigundu, and Kumaragiri have urged the State and Union Governments to construct a flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ammapet Junction on the Salem-Chennai National Highway.

Thousands of vehicles from Salem, Erode, and Namakkal ply on the highway on a daily basis to reach Chennai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Attur. Crossing the highway is a Herculean task for the people residing in Erumapalayam, Sanniyasigundu, Theedir Nagar, Subash Chandra Bose Nagar, Kumaragiri, Kuttikaradu, Pudhupettai, Namamalai, and Ceylon Colony — localities situated on either side of the Salem-Chennai National Highway.

R. Chandru, a resident of Sanniyasigundu, claims that the stretch from Seelanickenpatti to Ganesh College at Ammapet Junction witnesses 10 accidents every month. Following the accidents, barricades were erected at vantage points, but accidents have not reduced. In the absence of light facility, elderly people struggle to cross the highway during night hours, he says.

M. Vivek of Erumapalayam says that many private schools, college, and government offices such as the Regional Transport Office, Sub-Registrar Office, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited office are situated along the highway. For the benefit of students, office-goers, and common people, the State and Union Governments must construct a flyover from Seelanaickenpatti to Ganesh College and plan pedestrian crossings at Kumaragiri Junction, Erumapalayam Junction, and Sanniyasigundu Junction.

On Monday, cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) staged a demonstration in front of the Salem Collectorate seeking a flyover.

According to the Highways Department officials, the grievances of the residents have been taken to the notice of the government.