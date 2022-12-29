ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seek closure of Tasmac outlet in Salem

December 29, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding closure of the Tasmac outlet functioning on Pudhu Road - Salem Steel Plant Road, members of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in front of the shop here on Thursday.

The cadre said that the functioning of the shop on the busy stretch causes inconvenience to road users and also a threat to the residents of the area. Hence, the shop should be closed immediately, they said.

Officials from Tasmac, revenue and the police departments held talks with the protesters and assured them to close the shop within five days. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

