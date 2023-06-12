Residents seek action against school management in Tiruppur

June 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents of A. Periyapalayam panchayat led by its president submitted a petition to the district administration seeking action against the management of a private school for allegedly causing damage to the Andi Vaickal checkdam.

The petition, submitted at the grievances redress meeting on Monday, alleged that the school management had been damaging the checkdam whenever water was released from the Nanjarayan tank for irrigation, to prevent water stagnation in the institution.

‘Implement Jal Jeevan Mission’

Espousing the cause of Thottampatti residents, representatives of the district unit of Aam Aaadmi Party urged the district administration to implement the Centrally-funded Jal Jeevan Mission on a war-footing to address drinking water shortage.

Only 200 out of 500 families residing in the locality were being supplied with drinking water, the petition said.

Farmers appeal

Farmers of Madathukulam, who receive water for irrigation from the Amaravathi Grand Canal, called upon the district administration to take steps to hand over the required land to the Public Works Department for streamlining water flow to the agricultural fields.

So far, about 1.74 hectares of land have been procured for a compensation of ₹17.26 lakh, and about half an acre of land worth ₹1.87 lakh was yet to be taken over due to delay on the part of the Revenue Department to submit documents to the PWD, the petition said.

‘Inspect polluting industry’

Villagers of Anthiyur and Periyapappanur in Udumalpet taluk urged the district administration to carry out inspection at an industrial unit, for allegedly causing pollution.

The abnoxious fumes released by the industrial unit purportedly established for coconut oil extraction was causing respiratory problems, the villagers complained.