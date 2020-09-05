Coimbatore

Residents resort to sapling planting protest to lay road

Residents of Pillaiyar Nagar planted saplings on a road near Shevvapet in Salem on Saturday to protest against neglect of road.

Residents of Pillayar Nagar staged sapling planting protest on road demanding authorities to take necessary steps to lay proper road here on Saturday.

The residents, along with members of Democratic Youth Federation of India, charged that the road has been in bad shape for over five months before the COVID-19 restrictions kicked in and despite repeated requests no action has been taken.

V.Jaganathan, a DYFI functionary, said, “the road was dug by officials several months ago to lay drainage and authorities promised to repair the road at the earliest. However, no measures were taken to repair and relay the road despite repeated petitions to Salem Corporation officials. The road has turned slushy in the recent rain making it unusable. Authorities must take necessary measures at the earliest.”

Salem Corporation officials later visited the spot and promised to repair the road at the earliest.

