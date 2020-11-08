Residents resort to novel protest to highlight poor road condition

Coimbatore

08 November 2020 00:00 IST

Conduct prayers to stop people from falling into the trenches dug for laying drinking water pipeline

Upset at government agencies’ alleged failure to repair the road that they frequently used, residents of Urumandampalayam resorted to novel protest on Friday to draw the agencies’ attention.

The residents, along with representatives of the Coimbatore District Road Safety Association, gathered at the Kongunadu Arts and Science College stretch of Udayampalayam road and conducted prayers to Mother Earth.

The association president, M. Devendran, said their prayer was to stop people from falling into the trenches dug for laying drinking water pipeline.

“After lighting camphor and offering betel leaves and bananas, we prayed for the safety of those crossing the damaged stretch, as a few motorists and pedestrians fell and sustained injuries.”

Aside from conducting prayer, the protesters had also erected banners saying the road was missing and that there were wells on Udayampalayam Road.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had under the AMRUT scheme dug the road to lay drinking water pipeline to supply more water to the six added areas in the city’s north.

Sources in the Board said the residents had protested even as the work was in progress. In deference to their demands, the Board had removed the dug earth to increase the carriage way. At the time of removing the earth, it had told them it was unwise as the dug earth was needed to compact the stretch.

It had also told them that if the earth was removed, the road surface would sink again, more so during the monsoon season. Nevertheless, it removed the earth, the sources added.

Mr. Devendran said the road was in such a bad condition that on the damaged stretch, the carriageway had shrunk from two lanes to one.

Given the fact that more motorists used the road now to reach Ganapathy as the Kavundampalayam flyover work was in progress, the traffic had increased to only make the residents life miserable.

He added that for the residents it did not matter if it was the TWAD Board or the State Highways Department that should repair the road; they only wanted a safe, motorable road.

The Board sources said it was the Highways Department that should restore the road as the organisation had deposited ₹ 32 lakh to the Department for road restoration purpose.

Officials in the Department said the organisation would begin work only after the Board completed its work and they hoped that that it would finish work after Deepavali.