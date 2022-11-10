Residents rejoice as Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem closes

The Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem was shut down on Thursday following protest by villagers and the Pattali Makkal Katchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem district that caused several problems for the villagers was shut down after years of protest, on Thursday.

Muthunaickenpatti, a village near Omalur, is well-known for its artisans, who create idols. In 2004, a Tasmac outlet was opened in the village. After a few years, customers of the outlet started engaging in brawls and there were instances of them allegedly misbehaving with women who were passing by. Following this, in 2016, the villagers demanded closure of the shop. Later, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also participated in the protest.

A villager, R. Kathir, said that in 2018 and 2019, the villagers staged continuous protests. In 2019, the villagers and PMK announced plans to shut down the shop. The Tasmac officials and police held meetings and assured the protesters that the outlet would be closed soon. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue was not followed up. During the Assembly elections, this was the main demand of the villagers to political parties, Mr. Kathir added.

“On October 7, the villagers and Salem West MLA R. Arul intensified the protest. After the police held talks, the Tasmac officials gave a written assurance to us to shut down the shop in a month. But, it was not done. On November 7, we again took the MLA to the outlet and he urged the staff to close the outlet. This went viral on social media and following this the outlet was closed,” N. Dhanam, another villager, said.