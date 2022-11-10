Residents rejoice as Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem closes

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 10, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem was shut down on Thursday following protest by villagers and the Pattali Makkal Katchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Tasmac outlet at Muthunaickenpatti in Salem district that caused several problems for the villagers was shut down after years of protest, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthunaickenpatti, a village near Omalur, is well-known for its artisans, who create idols. In 2004, a Tasmac outlet was opened in the village. After a few years, customers of the outlet started engaging in brawls and there were instances of them allegedly misbehaving with women who were passing by. Following this, in 2016, the villagers demanded closure of the shop. Later, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also participated in the protest.

A villager, R. Kathir, said that in 2018 and 2019, the villagers staged continuous protests. In 2019, the villagers and PMK announced plans to shut down the shop. The Tasmac officials and police held meetings and assured the protesters that the outlet would be closed soon. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue was not followed up. During the Assembly elections, this was the main demand of the villagers to political parties, Mr. Kathir added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“On October 7, the villagers and Salem West MLA R. Arul intensified the protest. After the police held talks, the Tasmac officials gave a written assurance to us to shut down the shop in a month. But, it was not done. On November 7, we again took the MLA to the outlet and he urged the staff to close the outlet. This went viral on social media and following this the outlet was closed,” N. Dhanam, another villager, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app