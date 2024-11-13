 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents raise concerns over water quality and odour from Vellalore dump yard

Published - November 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
Coimbatore Corporation Ward 100: Eechanari(South Zone)
Main areas
Anbu Nagar, Mettur, Ganesapuram, Mullai Nagar, Nabi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Anna Puram.
Voters
Female - 7859, Male - 7552, Others - 2, Total - 15,413
Councillor
R. Karthikeyan (DMK)
Contact number
8925514100
Issues
Declining drinking water quality, lack of storm water drains and foul odour from Vellalore dump yard

Residents of Ward 100, located near the Vellalore dump yard, have been grappling with foul odours for years. Recently, they also raised concerns over the poor taste and quality of drinking water.

Ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works in the area are 50% complete, but with certain parts of the ward still lacking stormwater drains, waterlogging has become a frequent occurrence during rains.

“People here notice a bad taste in drinking water,” said R. Ibrahim, a resident of Anbu Nagar. “We have long endured the smell from the Vellalore dump yard, but now the water quality has also worsened, causing health issues like colds and coughs.”

Ijas Ahamed, another resident, highlighted concerns about the poor maintenance at Corporation reserve sites. “These sites are overgrown with vegetation, and as a result, snakes are frequently spotted,” he said.

Ward Councillor R. Karthikeyan noted that construction of stormwater drains is delayed due to the absence of a proper disposal site, but efforts are underway to identify one. He also mentioned discussions with officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, who attributed the decline in water quality to the Aliyar Dam’s overdue desilting. TWAD has assured residents that the issue will be addressed soon.

“The Corporation is currently addressing issues related to the dump yard and reserve sites in the area. These sites will soon be identified, fenced, cleared of vegetation, and properly maintained,” Mr. Karthikeyan added.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Related Topics

waste / waste management / urban solid waste / waste management and pollution control / water / drinking water / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.