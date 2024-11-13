Residents raise concerns over water quality and odour from Vellalore dump yard

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 100: Eechanari(South Zone) Main areas Anbu Nagar, Mettur, Ganesapuram, Mullai Nagar, Nabi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Anna Puram. Voters Female - 7859, Male - 7552, Others - 2, Total - 15,413 Councillor R. Karthikeyan (DMK) Contact number 8925514100 Issues Declining drinking water quality, lack of storm water drains and foul odour from Vellalore dump yard

Residents of Ward 100, located near the Vellalore dump yard, have been grappling with foul odours for years. Recently, they also raised concerns over the poor taste and quality of drinking water.

Ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works in the area are 50% complete, but with certain parts of the ward still lacking stormwater drains, waterlogging has become a frequent occurrence during rains.

“People here notice a bad taste in drinking water,” said R. Ibrahim, a resident of Anbu Nagar. “We have long endured the smell from the Vellalore dump yard, but now the water quality has also worsened, causing health issues like colds and coughs.”

Ijas Ahamed, another resident, highlighted concerns about the poor maintenance at Corporation reserve sites. “These sites are overgrown with vegetation, and as a result, snakes are frequently spotted,” he said.

Ward Councillor R. Karthikeyan noted that construction of stormwater drains is delayed due to the absence of a proper disposal site, but efforts are underway to identify one. He also mentioned discussions with officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, who attributed the decline in water quality to the Aliyar Dam’s overdue desilting. TWAD has assured residents that the issue will be addressed soon.

“The Corporation is currently addressing issues related to the dump yard and reserve sites in the area. These sites will soon be identified, fenced, cleared of vegetation, and properly maintained,” Mr. Karthikeyan added.