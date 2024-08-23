ADVERTISEMENT

Residents raise concerns as leopard frequents villages near Coimbatore

Published - August 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department installed camera traps to monitor the movement of a leopard at Kempanur village near Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Kempanur and Attukal near Thondamuthur have raised concerns over the movement of a leopard into the villages and preying on domestic animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Rajan, a resident of Attukal, had a close encounter with a leopard when he opened the door of his house around 4 a.m. on Friday. Rajan, who owns a taxi cab, woke up early as he had a client to pick up in the morning. He found a leopard on the courtyard and managed to get back inside the house quickly. His wife and two daughters were inside the house.

Camera traps placed to identify carnivore on the prowl in Coimbatore

“I was shocked to see the leopard at close range. After hearing about leopard movement, I shifted a cow and calf to my sister’s farm. It also preyed on my dogs and cats,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents from the two villages had such encounters with the leopard at least five times in the recent past, said Jayaprakash, who lives in the locality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Forest officials step up vigil after leopard sighting in Somayanur village in Coimbatore

“The carnivore has preyed on five pet dogs and three cats from the locality. It also killed a cow calf of another farmer, Vivek, earlier this month. Though the Department brought a trapping cage after the calf was killed, it is yet to be placed with a prey or meat to capture the leopard. The Department claimed that it has not obtained orders from the higher-ups. People are now afraid of stepping out and losing their lives,” he said.

According to Mr. Jayaprakash, who has 10 cows, the cattle shed was damaged by a wild elephant recently. Now, he is afraid of leopard attacks on his livestock. He added that a leopard recently hit on the door of a house on Attukal road, after it missed its target - a pet dog.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US