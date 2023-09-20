HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Residents raise concern over stagnant wastewater in Ward 44 of Coimbatore Corporation

September 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stagnant stormwater drains irk residents in Krishnammal Nagar of KK Pudur under Ward 44 in the West Zone in the Coimbatore city.

Stagnant stormwater drains irk residents in Krishnammal Nagar of KK Pudur under Ward 44 in the West Zone in the Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of Ward 44 in the city raised concern over stagnant wastewater in open drains, leading to mosquito infestation, besides narrow, rutted roads that have resulted in frequent accidents

A predominantly residential area of middle and upper middle income groups, the KK Pudur area within the ward also reports chain-snatching incidents, say residents.

A shopkeeper near Kovil Medu Road said that the stagnant water in open stormwater drain has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and is filled with waste, posing a major health hazard to the community. “Some residents inform local authorities, who deploy contract workers for cleaning,” he added.

An official in the Health Department of the Corporation said awareness has been raised among the local people to avoid open dumping. “The drains will be cleaned again soon before rain sets in,” he added.

According to a resident living in Krishnammal Nagar for 15 years, “Narrow and dug-up roads in the area have been a persistent problem. Numerous accidents were reported due to the hazardous road conditions. After a near-fatal accident involving a resident, CCTV cameras have been installed in all the houses in the area to monitor road activity closely. A stray pup lost its life in a bike accident, a few weeks ago. The chance for accidents has increased over the last three years, raising concerns about pedestrian safety.”

An official in the Engineering Department of the Corporation said that the digging was owing to pipeline checking work under the Suez 24x7 drinking water project. “Roads will be relaid in a month,” he added.

Residents near Chinnammal Street have also raised concerns about the Corporation ladies park, which is close to Krishnammal Kalyana Mandapam. They claim that the park is undermaintained, with overgrown bushes rendering it virtually unusable. Health officials have been alerted about the issue and have promised to take necessary action to address the problem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.