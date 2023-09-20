Residents raise concern over stagnant wastewater in Ward 44 of Coimbatore Corporation

September 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Residents of Ward 44 in the city raised concern over stagnant wastewater in open drains, leading to mosquito infestation, besides narrow, rutted roads that have resulted in frequent accidents

A predominantly residential area of middle and upper middle income groups, the KK Pudur area within the ward also reports chain-snatching incidents, say residents.

A shopkeeper near Kovil Medu Road said that the stagnant water in open stormwater drain has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and is filled with waste, posing a major health hazard to the community. “Some residents inform local authorities, who deploy contract workers for cleaning,” he added.

An official in the Health Department of the Corporation said awareness has been raised among the local people to avoid open dumping. “The drains will be cleaned again soon before rain sets in,” he added.

According to a resident living in Krishnammal Nagar for 15 years, “Narrow and dug-up roads in the area have been a persistent problem. Numerous accidents were reported due to the hazardous road conditions. After a near-fatal accident involving a resident, CCTV cameras have been installed in all the houses in the area to monitor road activity closely. A stray pup lost its life in a bike accident, a few weeks ago. The chance for accidents has increased over the last three years, raising concerns about pedestrian safety.”

An official in the Engineering Department of the Corporation said that the digging was owing to pipeline checking work under the Suez 24x7 drinking water project. “Roads will be relaid in a month,” he added.

Residents near Chinnammal Street have also raised concerns about the Corporation ladies park, which is close to Krishnammal Kalyana Mandapam. They claim that the park is undermaintained, with overgrown bushes rendering it virtually unusable. Health officials have been alerted about the issue and have promised to take necessary action to address the problem.