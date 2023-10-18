Residents raise concern over foul smell in drinking water and garbage dumping

October 18, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 48: Gandhipuram (Central Zone) Main areas: Dr. Rajendra Prasad road, Chinnasami Naidu road, Sathy road, P.N. Palayam road, New Siddhapudur, Gandhipuram extension Voters: Female - 10,174 Male - 10,014 Other - 1 Councillor Prabha Ravindran Contact number: 8925514048 Issues: Foul smell in drinking water, irregular water supply, open dumping Infrastructure 4 public toilets, bin-free streets, 1 Urban Primary Health Centre

The laying of SUEZ 24x7 water supply and underground drainage (UGD) pipes, and the subsequent repair works undertaken in ward 48, which consists of parts of Gandhipuram, seem to have left residents with foul-smelling water on the first day of supply, many allege.

“Water is supplied once in 10 days between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. But, for the first few hours, it stinks like sewage. We are forced to leave the taps open to let the water flow. Sometimes, we have to wait an entire day to get odour-free water,” said K. Balasubramanian, who lives in the area for 60 years.

While residents from R. Chinnasami Naidu street and extension roads from Dr. Radhakrishnan Street have raised the same concern, a couple of residents have also said that both drinking water and borewell water supply is irregular in some areas. “We get water once in two weeks, but the streets parallel to us get it once in 10 days,” said Manivannan Surya, who runs a grocery store on K.A. Palayam road along the Sanganoor canal.

The Hindu had reported in September that the water supplied in the ward was muddy and turbid. “We informed the ward councillor and the issue was resolved soon,” a resident on Gandhipuram third street said.

“We have fixed this issue on most streets. We are yet to inspect all roads, but we will immediately take action to resolve the complaints. The smell usually occurs due to leak in some underground pipeline or the pipe is too close to an open drain,” the ward’s Assistant Engineer for water supply said.

Besides, the residents also highlighted the need to spread awareness to stop open dumping and encourage residents to start segregating waste at source. “Despite the waste collection service being good, many people dump waste on the road. Some people complain that conservancy workers are either too late or too early,” said Renu Parthasarathy, president of the Gandhipuram Women’s Resident Welfare Association.

Conservancy workers across the ward collect waste from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which they sweep roadsides and collect dry leaves. However, they too complain about open dumping and how people don’t pay attention to their pleas. “If there is more awareness among the public, and caution boards prohibiting dumping are put up, people might listen. Violators should be fined,” a conservancy worker said.