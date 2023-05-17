Residents protest over registration row in Dharmapuri

May 17, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Residents of Annasagaram Thyagi Theerthagiriyar street staged a protest outside the taluk office demanding registration of house documents in their locality after the registration department allegedly citing encumbrance from HR&CE had rejected registration demands.

The locality has over 360 houses. However, a few months ago, information was floated that some of the survey numbers belonged to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board and hence no registration could be made on those survey numbers.

Following this, the residents made representations to the Revenue department, and a team was formed to survey the area. The revenue team concluded that no such documents were produced by the HR&CE supporting its claim to ownership of those plots and that any remedy contesting the revenue records shall be moved through the Court. District Revenue Officer S. Anitha sent an order to the district registrar clearing the air in October 2022.

However, the residents were still unable to have the order implemented into action, by way of registering their property as they chose. Following this, on Wednesday, the residents staged a blockade outside the taluk office demanding action against the registration department.

Officials led by Assistant Collector Geetha Rani held talks with the protesters and promised to look into it.