Residents protest demanding road to village

Residents of Bethal Colony, near Kadayampatti, here protested on Friday in front of the Collectorate demanding a road to their village.

The residents along with Communist Party of India (Marxist) members protested with household articles and demanded necessary measures to construct a proper road to the village. They charged that though a 20-ft mud road was sanctioned, it has been encroached upon by land owners for agriculture and other purposes.

The protesters said that nearly 40 families were provided free house site pattas at the site in 1978 and a 1-km road connecting the village with Danishpet main road was okayed by the then government. However, over the years, the road was encroached upon on both sides and only a walkers path remains at the moment, they said.

B. Udhayakumar, a resident, alleged that they were not able to carry bodies to crematorium or rush patients to hospitals. He added that though they have petitioned with officials several times, no action has been taken till date.

They urged the authorities to take necessary action at the earliest.