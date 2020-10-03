Residents protest at Aavin plant in Salem

Residents from villages in the vicinity of Aavin dairy plant here staged a protest on Saturday alleging discharge of untreated effluents from the plant.

The residents protested in front of the Aavin dairy plant on Steel Plant Road urging authorities to take measures to prevent effluents discharge from the plant and dispose it properly. The protesters said that the problem arose mainly during rain.

Thangaraj, a farmer, said, “my farm lands near the plant have been severely affected due to discharge of effluents from the plant. Crops have submerged due to this. There are about 500 houses in the five villages and all of them are affected.”

K. Raja, president of Thalavaipatti panchayat, said they had been complaining with the authorities of the plant and other officials, but no action had been taken till date. Mr. Raja alleged that during rain, the rainwater mixed with effluents leaked through the walls of the plant to the vacant lands and farm lands in the area. Over 200 acres of farm land had been affected due to this. Theuthorities must take immediate action on the issue.

However, Narmadha Devi, General Manager of Aavin dairy, denied that effluents were being discharged. She said the problem arose since there had been a seepage from the rainwater harvesting ponds in the plant. Sand bags had been placed to prevent the seepage at the moment.