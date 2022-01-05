Residents protest against opening of tar manufacturing plant in Devala

Residents of Devala near Gudalur staged a protest against the attempt made to reopen a tar manufacturing unit here on Wednesday.

The residents alleged that the unit caused air pollution in the area and affected the health of residents. “The factory was closed down a few years ago due to the concerns raised by the local residents. However, the owner, who claims to have political connections, is attempting to reopen the factory,” said R. Dharman, a local resident and one of the protestors.

To voice their opposition, local business owners and taxi drivers refused to operate on Wednesday. Residents raised slogans demanding that the facility be closed down permanently. “When the plant was functioning a few years ago, many residents developed breathing issues and other health problems,” said another protestor.

Officials from the Revenue Department in Gudalur said that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had granted permission for the plant to reopen with a set of strict conditions. However, officials were unable to verify whether the conditions specified by the TNPCB were met by the plant.

On Wednesday, the owner of the plant mobilised workforce and attempted to reopen the plant. However, after the protests, the district administration stepped in and ordered its closure.

District Collector S.P. Amrith said that he would visit the plant and check whether the conditions specified by the TNPCB were met. “Only after the checks are completed will the plant be allowed to function,” he said.