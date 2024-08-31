GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents picket TNPDCL office in Erode

Published - August 31, 2024 06:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that power consumers are getting very high bu-monthly charges in the absence of assessors to assess the meter readings, residents of Anumanpalli in Modakkurichi block picketed the office of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), earlier the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), at Vellode here on Saturday.

The residents said that while assessors would visit the over 1,000 households in the village to assess the readings, a shortage of staff had led to linemen and other workers doing the assessing. This, they said, led to miscalculations and high bill charges. Though several representations were made seeking the appointment of assessors for the task, the demand is yet to be fulfilled. Officials assured that the problem would be looked after, after which the protest was withdrawn.

