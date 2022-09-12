Residents petition Salem Collector seeking drinking water

M. Sabari Salem
September 12, 2022 18:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Kamarajar Colony of Dasanaickenpatti at the Collectorate in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Collector S. Karmegam received 264 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, residents of Kamarajar Colony in Dasanaickenpatti along with school students came to the Collectorate with contaminated water in bottles. In the petition submitted to the Collector, the residents said they were using water from the village public well for drinking and other domestic purposes. But some local people allegedly constructed septic tanks near the well, contaminating the well water. “We took the issue to local body officials, but no action has been taken,” the residents added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app