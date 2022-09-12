Residents petition Salem Collector seeking drinking water

Collector S. Karmegam received 264 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, residents of Kamarajar Colony in Dasanaickenpatti along with school students came to the Collectorate with contaminated water in bottles. In the petition submitted to the Collector, the residents said they were using water from the village public well for drinking and other domestic purposes. But some local people allegedly constructed septic tanks near the well, contaminating the well water. “We took the issue to local body officials, but no action has been taken,” the residents added.