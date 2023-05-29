HamberMenu
Residents petition Collector to remove encroachments over water body in Oothupalayam

May 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Oothupalayam in Arasur at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday.

Residents of Oothupalayam in Arasur at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of Oothupalayam in Arasur here appealed to the district administration to remove the constructions and encroachments over a canal that allegedly existed in the village, during the grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

R. Murugesan, one of the protesters, said that his family had been residing in the village for generations and claimed that the water body was flowing under certain land portions in the village.

The residents, in their petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, alleged that the area had been occupied by private individuals and appealed to the Collector to restore the water body.

Mid-Day meal employees protest

Over 70 members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritional Noon Meal Workers Association staged a protest at the Collectorate alleging that several mid-day meal workers who had served for over 40 years had not been made permanent. Further, pooling in NGOs for breakfast meals in the schools was not helpful for the women seeking employment under this scheme, they said in a petition.

The government must employ qualified women, especially those in rural areas without a job, for the breakfast scheme that was rolled out by Chief Minster M.K. Stalin in July 2022, they demanded. The staff working for over 40 years must be made permanent immediately, they said.

