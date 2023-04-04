ADVERTISEMENT

Residents petition Coimbatore Collector over unauthorised patta transfer

April 04, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of villages in Mettupalayam staging a sit-in protest during the grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of Thekkampatti and Odanthurai villages in Mettupalayam claimed that roughly 68 acres of land belonging to them had been registered in some individuals’ names, without proper authorisation or notice.

Staging a sit-in protest inside the Collectorate on Monday, the locals alleged that the patta of the land worth over ₹100 crore owned by 23 families was either registered or transferred to two people without checking the documents. “The district administration must look into the matter immediately and take action,” they said.

They dispersed after talks with the police and the District Revenue Officer and they submitted a petition to the officials at the grievances redress meeting.

