Residents petition against liquor outlets in their areas

Residents of Pappanaickenpalayam in 22 Nanjundapuram Panchayat on Monday petitioned the district administration against setting up a liquor outlet in the area.

In their petition, presented at the weekly grievances redress meeting, the residents said that there was a liquor outlet next to a temple in their village.

They found it difficult to visit the temple and children feared walking by the shop. Youth in the village were addicted to liquor and their addiction had negatively impacted agriculture. Many families were on the verge of ruination.

In this backdrop, if the administration were to permit the setting up of another liquor outlet, it would have disastrous consequences. The site proposed for the shop was next to a sluice gate. Tipplers moving around the area, especially in the evenings, could be fatal.

Their village was on the elephant corridor and tipplers roaming around the area could have undesired outcomes, the residents said and urged the administration to reconsider its decision.

Residents of Edayarpalayam in Chikkadasampalayam Panchayat Union in Mettupalayam also submitted a similar petition saying that the newly set up liquor outlet in the area inconvenienced residents and it should be removed.

Residents of Mullai Nagar in Kavundampalayam and Chinnasamy Asari Layout in Ward 59 also petitioned against liquor outlet in their localities.

Action sought

Indhu Makkal Katchi -Sakthi Sena urged the district administration to act against those alms seekers who dress as Hindu gods. In its petition, it said that many people, particularly non-Hindus, dressed as Hindu gods and went around the city streets, seeking alms.

The administration should act against such alms seekers and dissuade them from doing so.