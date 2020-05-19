Coimbatore

Residents oppose woman’s quarantine in a flat

Some residents of an apartment at Peelamedu Pudur here on Monday accused a woman staying there, who returned from Pune on Monday, of violating home quarantine restrictions.

Police said the woman, a native of Karur, was doing a professional course in Pune in Maharashtra. She came to Coimbatore along with seven others on Monday.

After getting screened at a hospital for COVID-19, she was advised home quarantine and she came to her relative’s flat at Peelamedu Pudur.

When some residents of the apartment objected to her staying in the apartment, the Peelamedu police were informed. The police held talks with the residents and the woman.

The police said the issue was settled and they did not receive any complaint from the woman or the residents.

