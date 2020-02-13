Residents oppose waste segregation in their area

Stating that delay in disposal of waste dumped for segregation in their area leads to bad odour emanating and cause fire outbreak, residents of Sakthi Nagar in Veerappanchatiram urged the corporation to relocate the dumpyard.

Over 140 houses are located in the area in Ward 23 in the corporation limits where many power loom units, garment units and a private school are located.

As part of solid waste management, the corporation collects solid waste from the households and dumps it along the road in the area that is segregated by the conservancy workers.

Later, the municipal solid waste is transported in lorries to the compost yard at Vairapalayam.

Saravanan (32), a resident, said that waste, including poultry waste and industrial waste, are collected from other areas and are dumped in their area. Since segregation of waste is not done on weekends, garbage gets accumulated causing bad odour.

He said that poultry waste are dragged by dogs and are dropped in front of houses causing panic among the people. Also, during night hours, garbage is set on fire by anti-social elements creating fear among the residents,

he added. Residents said that they had petitioned corporation officials many times asking them to relocate the yard. However, no steps were taken so far.

Residents had on Monday intercepted a corporation vehicle carrying garbage to their area and staged a protest. Officials held talks with the people and assured to remove the accumulated garbage.

They said that the issue of relocating the yard will be taken up with senior officials and action will be taken accordingly.