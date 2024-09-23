GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents oppose upgrading Kavundapadi panchayat as town panchayat

Published - September 23, 2024 07:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the proposed move to upgrade Kavundapadi panchayat in Bhavani Panchayat Union to a town panchayat, over 300 residents from various villages in the panchayat submitted a petition to the Collector here on Monday.

Residents said the proposal is on to upgrade the panchayat that has over 11,500 households with a population of over 35,000. They said the panchayat failed to provide regular drinking water supply or create basic amenities in villages. They said farming is a major activity while more women depend on work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “Upgrading would affect the workers as the scheme is not implemented in town panchayats,” they said and wanted the district administration to drop the move to upgrade the panchayat. Later, they submitted a petition to the Collector and left.

