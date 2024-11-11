Residents oppose Tasmac shop in farm land

Residents of Chekkumedu in Nathagoundenpalayam village near Mullamparappu submitted a petition to the district administration on Monday opposing a move by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) to establish a retail shop on farm land.

Residents of Kumaran Nagar, Chekkumedu, Mullamparappu, Ashokapuram, Elayampalayam and Nathagoundenpalayam gathered in large numbers to submit the petition. They said the shop, proposed to be set up on farmland opposite Chekkumedu bus stop, would prove a nuisance to the many students and women who depend on the bus stop, besides posing a danger to motorists. With one Tasmac outlet already functioning in their area, they have called for scrapping of the proposal, and warned of going on an indefinite fast if the administration went ahead with the proposal.