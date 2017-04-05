Residents oppose relocation of Tasmac outlet

Residents of ABS Nagar on Oothukkadu Road near Pollachi opposed the shifting of a Tasmac outlet to a private land in the area. They stopped construction works claimed to be for a Tasmac outlet. Though the police, who visited the spot, informed the residents that the construction works were not to set up a liquor outlet, they resorted to stage a sit-in. According to residents, workers engaged in construction works informed them that the Tasmac outlet closed down at Sooleswaranpatti on Kottoor Road is being shifted to the area. In a similar case, residents opposed shifting of a Tasmac outlet at Kalappatti. The residents, who staged protest opposing the outlet on Tuesday, continued agitation on Wednesday.

Law College students observe fast

A section of students at Government Law College on Wednesday started to observe fast condemning transfer of eight students to campuses in Tircuhi, Chennai, Madurai and Thirunelveli. They alleged that these students were transferred by the college authorities when they staged a protest demanding basic amenities at the college hostel. The protesting students demanded immediate transfer of the college principal and hostel warden. They said that the strike will continue until the eight students are brought back to the Coimbatore campus.

Cash stolen

Burglars broke into the house of Vino Abraham, a businessman near Sulur, and made away with ₹ 5 lakh. According to police, the incident occurred when Mr. Abraham and his family had left for Thrissur and returned on Tuesday night.

Man found dead

A man with injury on head was found dead at Vaiyapuri Nagar near Saravanampatti on Wednesday. Police said that they are yet to trace the identity of the deceased. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.