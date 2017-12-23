Residents oppose Railways’ move to evict them

Around 100 residents of Chinnaraj Nagar, Rathinapuri, staged a protest at the area on Friday opposing the Railways’ move to evict them.

Sources said that occupants of over 70 houses that were on Railway land protested the eviction saying they needed alternative houses and time to vacate the premises.

The Railway officials had reportedly objected to the demand saying they had already given adequate time and served over six notices for eviction.

A resident, Balaji, said the railway had issued over six notices in the past few months and gave the latest notice last Wednesday. They had sought the State Government’s help for alternative houses so that they vacate the place.

Revenue Department and Rathinapuri police officials, who were present at the spot, said that though the Railway officials were ready to start the eviction drive, they left following intervention from elected representatives, including Coimbatore North MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar.

Mr. Arunkumar said he would take up the issue with the district administration for resettling the people who had lived there for over 30 years. Once they vacate the place, the railway could take possession of the land.

Former DMK councillor Loganathan said the district administration should at once provide them houses constructed under the JNNURM scheme.