Residents oppose plan to develop road from Thudiyalur to Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore

A proposal in the Coimbatore draft Master Plan for a bypass road from Thudiyalur to Kuniamuthur should be dropped, say residents who will be affected by the project.

According to a press release from the residents, the Highways Department is developing a four-lane western bypass for 32.42 km from Madukkarai to Narasimhanaikenpalayam, through Perur and Vadavalli. This is marked as A8 in the Master Plan.

However, the plan has another bypass road proposal from Thudiyalur to Kuniamuthur, through Kanuvai, marked as A7. This 32.8 km, four-lane road will cross the western bypass at three locations. The proposed alignment passes through densely populated and well-developed neighbourhoods in the Thudiyalur area. There are at least 12 DTCP/LPA-approved layouts along the alignment with more than 400 houses. The Coimbatore Corporation has implemented an underground drainage scheme and a 24/7 water supply scheme in many of these areas.

The residents pointed out that a similar plan in 2011 was dropped following objections from the public, and it was decided to shift the alignment for this proposed road.

Implementing this road would displace a large number of people who have been living in these areas for at least 35 years. Since Thudiyalur is a well-developed, populated area and the western bypass will end at Narasimhanaikenpalayam, located nearby, the project should be dropped, they said.