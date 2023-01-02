ADVERTISEMENT

Residents oppose opening of Tasmac outlet, petition Coimbatore Collector

January 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kaduvettipalayam at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of Kaduvettipalayam village, in Sulur block in the district, petitioned Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly griveance redress meeting here on Monday against the opening of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlet in their area citing traffic congestion and safety concerns.

In their petition, they claimed that work to set up the outlet alongside National Highway 47 was going on.

“Accidents are frequently reported on this road. The outlet may increase traffic congestion there, leading to more such cases. Further, there are schools and bus stops close to the location where works are ongoing. Hence, the Tasmac outlet may not be safe for the children, women and elderly passing by the area. So, officials must stop the works,” the residents saidd.

The Collector received a total of 271 petitions — 42 seeking free housing, 74 for patta, five for employment, and 150 over other issues., according to the district administration.

