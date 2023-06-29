Residents oppose move to establish electric crematorium at Nambiyur in Erode

June 29, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

Opposing the move to establish an electric crematorium at Kamarajar Colony in Nambiyur in the district, residents hoisted black flags atop their houses on Thursday.

Residents said over 300 families lived in the area that had a government hospital and a government primary school. Steps were being taken to establish a crematorium in the area by encroaching the Elathur canal, they alleged. The crematorium would lead to sanitation issues in the area and so, the move should be dropped, they demanded.

The residents hoisted black flags atop their houses and opposed the project. They said that if their demand is not met, they would continue the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.