Residents oppose move to establish electric crematorium at Nambiyur in Erode

June 29, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Opposing the move to establish an electric crematorium at Kamarajar Colony in Nambiyur in the district, residents hoisted black flags atop their houses on Thursday.

Residents said over 300 families lived in the area that had a government hospital and a government primary school. Steps were being taken to establish a crematorium in the area by encroaching the Elathur canal, they alleged. The crematorium would lead to sanitation issues in the area and so, the move should be dropped, they demanded.

The residents hoisted black flags atop their houses and opposed the project. They said that if their demand is not met, they would continue the protest.

