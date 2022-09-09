Residents oppose laying unauthorised road inside Corporation park in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 09, 2022 18:19 IST

A portion of the Corporation park was levelled for laying road at Telephone Nagar in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Residents of Telephone Nagar in Kumalankuttai in Ward 20 claim that a few persons demolished the compound wall of the Corporation park in the area and are trying to lay a road inside the park.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body established a park at ₹44 lakh two years ago and the park is being used by the local residents. On Friday, a portion of the compound wall was demolished using an earthmover and trenches were dug inside the park for laying a road. Also, soil was dumped for the works.

Shocked by it, the residents gathered outside the park and staged a protest. They alleged that DMK councillor Mohan Kumar was trying to lay a road inside the park to reach his house located on the other side of the park.

Corporation officials arrived at the spot and held inquiries. A few AIADMK functionaries also arrived at the spot. The officials told the residents that permission was not obtained from the civic body for the unauthorised works and added that action would be taken against the persons involved. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police seeking action against persons for damaging the compound wall and carrying out unauthorised works.

