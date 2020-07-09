Residents oppose laying of road using interlocking bricks

Residents of Kotagiri have opposed laying of interlock bricks on roads.

Local villagers from five hamlets around Kotagiri town have opposed plans of the local panchayat to lay a section of road using interlocking bricks.

The residents of the five settlements, including the RKC Line, Campline, Murugan Colony, Akkal and Kottakal, have opposed plans by the local body to use interlocking bricks for a section of road leading to their houses, claiming that such a road would lead to increased chances of accidents.

B. Ravichandran, a local resident, said that the section where the bricks are to be used is on a slope, and that during rains, the bricks could get extremely slippery and become a hazard for motorcyclists.

“In order to stop this road from being constructed using the interlocking bricks, we launched a signature campaign among local residents, and the petition has been dispatched to the District Collector, the Coonoor MLA and the Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP,” said Mr. Ravichandran.

When contacted, an official from the Kotagiri town panchayat said that the interlocking bricks were being considered as normal asphalt roads were more prone to being washed away during spells of heavy rain.

“However, we have received the petition submitted by the local residents, and we will take a decision on whether we can instead lay cement/concrete road along the stretch in question,” he said.