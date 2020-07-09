Residents oppose laying of road using interlocking bricks

Local villagers from five hamlets around Kotagiri town have opposed plans of the local panchayat to lay a section of road using interlocking bricks.
The residents of the five settlements, including the RKC Line, Campline, Murugan Colony, Akkal and Kottakal, have opposed plans by the local body to use interlocking bricks for a section of road leading to their houses, claiming that such a road would lead to increased chances of accidents.
B. Ravichandran, a local resident, said that the section where the bricks are to be used is on a slope, and that during rains, the bricks could get extremely slippery and become a hazard for motorcyclists.
“In order to stop this road from being constructed using the interlocking bricks, we launched a signature campaign among local residents, and the petition has been dispatched to the District Collector, the Coonoor MLA and the Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP,” said Mr. Ravichandran.
When contacted, an official from the Kotagiri town panchayat said that the interlocking bricks were being considered as normal asphalt roads were more prone to being washed away during spells of heavy rain.
“However, we have received the petition submitted by the local residents, and we will take a decision on whether we can instead lay cement/concrete road along the stretch in question,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath