Coimbatore

Residents oppose demolition of temple on Veeriyampalayam road in Coimbatore

Staff ReporterAugust 04, 2022 17:48 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 17:48 IST

Amid protests from the local residents and devotees, the Corporation has initiated the process of demolishing a temple on Veeriyampalayam road, near Goldwins in the city, on Thursday.

The officials said, the Suyambu Thamburam Swamy Temple was obstructing the 50-feet wide Veeriyampalayam road, that created traffic congestion in that area. Based on the complaint from a nearby resident, who was running a commercial complex, the Madras High Court has ordered the demolition of the temple, they added.

When the officials reached the spot, hundreds of devotees, residents and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu Munnani gathered near the temple and staged a protest against demolition. S. Senthil Kumar, district treasurer of  BJP said, the idol in the temple was believed to be a self manifested one, that was more than 100-year-old. Demolishing such an old structure would affect the religious sentiment of Hindus, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Members of the temple committee also demanded to leave the temple in its present condition. The encroachment drive was suspended for a brief period of time due to rain, and the officials said they would proceed as per the court order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...