Residents oppose demolition of temple on Veeriyampalayam road in Coimbatore

Amid protests from the local residents and devotees, the Corporation has initiated the process of demolishing a temple on Veeriyampalayam road, near Goldwins in the city, on Thursday.

The officials said, the Suyambu Thamburam Swamy Temple was obstructing the 50-feet wide Veeriyampalayam road, that created traffic congestion in that area. Based on the complaint from a nearby resident, who was running a commercial complex, the Madras High Court has ordered the demolition of the temple, they added.

When the officials reached the spot, hundreds of devotees, residents and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu Munnani gathered near the temple and staged a protest against demolition. S. Senthil Kumar, district treasurer of BJP said, the idol in the temple was believed to be a self manifested one, that was more than 100-year-old. Demolishing such an old structure would affect the religious sentiment of Hindus, he added.

Members of the temple committee also demanded to leave the temple in its present condition. The encroachment drive was suspended for a brief period of time due to rain, and the officials said they would proceed as per the court order.