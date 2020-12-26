Residents oppose Corporation constructing pumping station in reserved site

COIMBATORE

26 December 2020 23:49 IST

Residents of Sai Nagar, Sathyanarayana Nagar and Fathima Ummar Avenue – all in Podanur – have opposed the Coimbatore Corporation using a portion of a reserved site in the area for constructing a pumping station.

The Corporation is constructing the pumping station as part of the ₹442 crore underground drainage project for Kurichi and Kuniamuthur with funds from the Central Government under the AMRUT scheme.

The Corporation will use the pumping station to collect and pump the sewage to a treatment plant it is constructing in Vellalore.

The residents, who have written to the Corporation Commissioner on December 24, said that they had filed two petitions in the Madras High Court praying for restraining the civic body from interfering with their possession of the reserved site and proceeding with the construction of the “sewerage plant.”

They had also told the Commissioner that the court had granted a stay order in one of the two petitions and that the civic body would do well not to proceed with the construction.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, which is executing the project on the Corporation’s behalf, said the residents were misled because it was not a sewerage plant.

It was only a pumping station, where there would be no stagnation. The Corporation would be pumping round-the-clock to the Vellalore treatment plant the sewage that fell into the sump.

The board would install generators to ensure that disruption in power supply did not impact the pumping. Besides, it would also be installing odour control mechanism, which was a new feature, for even in the underground drainage project that the Corporation had implemented in the old city area, it had not installed such a facility.

The sources further said that the pumping station in the reserved site near Sai Nagar was one of the 30 such stations that the board had planned. It had completed 15 such stations and not encountered resistance from any other place.

The residents would do well to understand that the underground drainage project would only improve the quality of the groundwater in the area as the board had designed it in such a way that it collected, pumped and treated all sewage generated in the area.

The residents, however, maintained that the Corporation through the board constructed a treatment plant and not pumping station.

They had reasons to believe that it was a treatment station because the board had dug three wells, said S. Sreekala, secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association. Besides, their other objection was to the Corporation allowing the reserved site, meant to be used as a playground for children, for constructing a sewage pumping station.

She also said that the Corporation going ahead with the construction at a time when the court had granted stay amounted to contempt and that the association would proceed with contempt proceedings.