Residents oppose Corpn.’s compost centre

Residents of G.V. Residency and a few other localities staged a protest in the area on Friday opposing the Coimbatore Corporation’s move to construct a micro composting centre (MCC).

Led by DMK urban district in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik, the residents raised slogans opposing the construction of the MCC.

Mr. Karthik said the Corporation, in executing its decentralised approach to solid waste management, was trying to build MCCs in places frequented by the public, parks, grounds and reserved sites. In G.V. Residency, it had encroached upon a public place to construct the MCC. This was against the law as it was the Corporation’s duty to protect such public places, he said.

The MCC would affect the residents of Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Indira Nagar, Bharathipuram and Masakalipalayam, said M.Sivakumaran, a resident and DMK member.

G.V. Residency resident N. Sathish alleged that the Corporation had misled the residents as it did not disclose that the construction under way was for an MCC. After constructing the MCC, the civic body had proposed to process wet, organic waste from nearly 10 wards. The odour and flies from the MCC would affect the residents.

To convince the residents, the Corporation had suggested that they visited the MCC in Kavundampalayam, Mr. Sathish said and added that even after the visit, the residents were not convinced of the project. The civic body was building the MCC on a portion of the reserved site, where it ought to construct a community hall, he said.

At the end of the protest, the police removed nearly 200 persons.