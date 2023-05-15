ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Ward 60 in Salem oppose move to open Tasmac outlet

May 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Thalaimalai Nagar at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of Thalaimalai Nagar, near Seelanaickenpatti, in Ward 60 of Salem Corporation on Monday petitioned the district administration not to open a Tasmac outlet in their ward.

During the weekly grievances redressal meeting, more than 100 residents of Thalaimalai Nagar came to the Collectorate and submitted a petition to the officials.

Speaking to reporters, the residents said that in Seelanaickenpatti locality, there are six Tasmac outlets that are functioning. Now, work is going on to open a new outlet near the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. There is a bus stop, and two marriage halls in the area. Hundreds of students use this bus stop. If a new outlet is opened, people in the locality, students, and people coming to marriage halls will be affected. So, the district administration should not allow the opening of an outlet, they added.

At Namakkal Collectorate, District Collector Shreya P. Singh received 274 petitions from the public. The Collector also distributed land pattas to 14 beneficiaries from R. Pudhupatti village near Rasipuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to end lives

Fifteen members of a family led by Ammasi from Nallagoundampatti, near Omalur, came to the Salem Collectorate on Monday and suddenly poured kerosene over themselves.

On seeing this, the police at the Collectorate entrance poured water on them and averted the attempt. They alleged that a real estate owner was trying to grab their 80 cents of land, and revenue officials were allegedly supporting the former. When they lodged a complaint with the police, no action was taken. The town police took them to the station and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US